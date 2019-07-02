Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 4.07M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 15298.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 4.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.24M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 544,197 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avis Budget Group Announces Intention to Offer $400 Million of Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla says single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai, has changed vehicle settings – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I Tracked Every Car-Related Expense for 6 Years. Here’s What I Learned. – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China rolls out new measures to spur car sales – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cheaper sensors could speed more self-driving cars to market by 2022 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 30,373 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 206,964 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 735,296 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 27,388 shares. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0% or 33,171 shares. Carroll Associates invested in 0% or 70 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 15,472 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 179,063 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Prudential Inc has 0.02% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 19,876 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 162,404 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 668 are owned by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $148.01 million activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 670,374 shares to 24,683 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 219,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,123 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,878 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).