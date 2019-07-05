Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake by $40.79 Million as Stock Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Holding

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.13. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 1.54 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares to 231,878 shares, valued at $80.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

