Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Position in Honeywell International (HON) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 5,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 155,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06M, down from 161,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 2.80M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 58,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 3.84 million shares traded or 58.59% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 5,596 shares to 109,736 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 21.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.09 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares to 77,881 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).