Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Upped Holding; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Price Declined, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 104,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 741,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 845,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 1.01M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK PLANS TO NAME HAMMONDS REPLACEMEMENT SHORTLY; 04/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – NOMINATED ARE MAYREE CLARK, JOHN THAIN AND MICHELE TROGNI; 11/04/2018 – NOVATEK NVTKq.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $180; 22/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank chairman under fresh investor pressure ahead of AGM; 15/03/2018 – Harry Wilson: Breaking: Former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar has pleaded guilty to Euribor manipulation; 17/05/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP PLC BRBY.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1725P FROM 1625P; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank chairman to hold call with board over CEO -Handelsblatt; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS HAMMONDS WILL STAY AT BANK UNTIL MAY 24 AGM

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 829.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 248,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 278,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.15M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 185,985 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 74,393 shares to 152,764 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,131 shares to 183,734 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 227,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,602 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

