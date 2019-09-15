Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Stake by $339,800; Denali Advisors Trimmed Its W.P. Carey Reit (WPC) Holding by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 55,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 105,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, down from 124,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 652,853 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,618 shares to 361,496 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 11,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Td Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.38% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6.12M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc owns 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 959 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marshall Wace Llp has 284,294 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bridges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.98% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford Fincl owns 95,945 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,690 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.07% or 300,130 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Llc has 2,638 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 68,719 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 157,539 shares. Pershing Square Cap Limited Partnership owns 8.90 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 8,057 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 17.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.