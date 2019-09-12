Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Increased Position; Koshinski Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $343,355 as Stock Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 2.65M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.56M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Ltd Co reported 4,505 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited holds 0% or 35 shares. 14,010 are owned by Hartline Investment Corporation. Whitnell And stated it has 500 shares. Sei Invs has 1.29 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 17,280 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp owns 137,608 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 1.10 million shares. Orrstown Finance holds 0.51% or 3,671 shares. Swift Run Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc owns 6,629 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rdl Finance holds 1.31% or 18,770 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock swings lower, but analysts are upbeat on debt-for-stock swap – MarketWatch” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,342 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).