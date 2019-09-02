Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Its Position by $912,003; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 3,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 85,012 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 103,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,470 shares to 118,201 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02B for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.52M for 22.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,800 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

