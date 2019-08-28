Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Holding

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 9.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.1. About 2.00 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 579,743 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,861 shares to 120,230 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 4.30M shares. Brookfield Asset has 3.76M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 292,971 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. Forward Mngmt Limited Co invested in 7,240 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.12% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 728,712 shares. Narwhal Management invested 0.34% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. 5,250 were reported by Verition Fund Limited. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 193,042 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 70,572 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 127 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company reported 174 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr accumulated 18,862 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantum Capital has 0.69% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,785 shares. Aspiriant reported 3,740 shares. 27,410 are owned by Foster And Motley Inc. Aqr Cap holds 0.16% or 1.42 million shares. 62,925 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,851 shares. 11,879 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Rnc Mgmt Ltd holds 0.34% or 44,258 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 46,926 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa owns 6,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Exchange Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.28% or 9,087 shares. Meridian Mgmt invested in 15,098 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,217 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.31% or 1.47 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.4% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

