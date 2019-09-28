Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; Greenwich Wealth Management Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15 million, down from 9.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video)

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Under Armour, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UAA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 621,393 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.03% or 43,271 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Valley Natl Advisers holds 34,463 shares. Vanguard owns 66.23M shares. Etrade Management Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% or 9,986 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp invested in 0% or 32,003 shares. 125,000 were reported by Archon Prtn Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 36,807 shares. 8,822 were accumulated by Exchange Cap. Bar Harbor Service has 2,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clarivest Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Dean Invest Associates Ltd has invested 0.36% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&R Cap Mgmt invested in 8,734 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 15,421 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 48,962 were reported by Commerce Savings Bank. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Comm stated it has 368,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group stated it has 26 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2.45 million shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Street invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 188,670 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,400 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Incorporated owns 3,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Mngmt has 77,559 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Beyond Meatâ€™s Latest Competitor Is Only the Worldâ€™s Largest Food Company – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 610,353 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.