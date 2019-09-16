Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Oz Management LP Lowered Position by $95.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Value Declined, Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 711,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.57 million, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 2.57 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 957,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.43M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Connable Office Inc has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southeast Asset invested in 18,340 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 8,338 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 11,435 shares. 1.31M were accumulated by Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.99% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 14,915 shares. Susquehanna International Llp reported 132,351 shares stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ci Inc stated it has 59,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 34,242 shares.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 90,777 shares to 4.58 million shares, valued at $393.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 47,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 174,549 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $185.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 435 were accumulated by Estabrook Mngmt. Savant Cap invested in 0.06% or 4,450 shares. Quantum Capital, a California-based fund reported 11,655 shares. Putnam Fl Invest has 0.92% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mufg Americas Hldg owns 117,697 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.98 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 152,800 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 105,582 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 1,314 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 40,112 are owned by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 786,970 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 25,415 shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,166 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc holds 0.05% or 11,944 shares.