Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Cut Its Position by $480,000 as Share Value Declined; As Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Declined, Holder Jvl Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $474,040

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 80,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 85,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 70,285 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 1.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Founders Cap Ltd Llc holds 10,198 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cardinal Management has invested 1.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pictet Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 716,578 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt accumulated 2,326 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. 78,026 were accumulated by Dillon And Assoc. 1,400 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Grimes & stated it has 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Coatue Management Ltd Com reported 10,189 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Com holds 4,293 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc holds 75,214 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

