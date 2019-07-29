Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Increased Stake

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 82,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 206,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.15. About 1.06 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 7.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 48,820 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa reported 16,649 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rech And Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 408 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.53% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 17,632 shares. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc holds 93,679 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 932,203 shares. Northstar Grp accumulated 0.15% or 3,123 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 4,226 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.41% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.31% or 1.47M shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 33,653 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 29,997 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.89 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 107,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

