Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Holding by $8.65 Million as Share Price Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Lowered Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 2.96M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs holds 265,839 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 903,999 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Merchants invested in 57,957 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,000 are owned by Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Reilly Llc holds 0.02% or 1,252 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton stated it has 4,997 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability holds 5,588 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 12,127 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Boltwood holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,730 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 46,508 shares. 36,582 were accumulated by Churchill Mgmt Corp. Avalon Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.65 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Daiwa Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,769 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 277,675 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company holds 0.08% or 144,694 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 46,746 shares stake. Brinker Cap invested in 12,019 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.1% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 282,651 shares. Investec Asset reported 108,561 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 252 shares. Amp Cap Invsts invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fort LP invested in 0.04% or 2,188 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

