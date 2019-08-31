Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Parthenon Has Boosted Position in Lakeland Inds (LAKE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 2,090 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5.83 million shares. Moreover, D Scott Neal has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 49,950 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 19,444 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Co holds 337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 44,708 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Archon Partners Limited reported 125,000 shares stake. Edgemoor Inv Inc reported 4.74% stake. Churchill holds 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 36,582 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 230,875 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Vigilant Management Limited Co reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whitnell & Company holds 500 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares to 373,197 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,967 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 511,492 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 243,989 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 45,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 85,538 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Co owns 0.14% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 969,863 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 16,510 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 7,755 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 14,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 84,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.28% or 205,950 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,630 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsr holds 200,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.