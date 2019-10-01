Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Increased Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ternium Sa Sponsored Adr (TX) Shares Declined, Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 440,340 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ternium Sa Sponsored Adr (TX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 73,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 265,639 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, down from 339,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ternium Sa Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 14,228 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $105.99M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire" on July 31, 2019

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 43,735 shares to 59,402 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.'s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019