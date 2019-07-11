Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Increased Position by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Market Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Its Position by $1.19 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 10.57 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 16/05/2018 – FORD – SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY, WITH PRODUCTION TARGETED TO RESTART BY MONDAY AT KENTUCKY TRUCK PLANT & KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Ford Revamps Focus, Escort for China Push as Trade Tensions Sear; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD NAMES JEFF LEMMER AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $500M PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.470% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – All of Us Research Program Launches Nationally May 6, and Henry Ford has Lead Role; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE TO SELL STAKE IN CERTAIN ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE MONTHLY SALES REPORTING

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 66.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $105.03. About 1.36 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whittier Tru invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Massachusetts-based Middleton Inc Ma has invested 0.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Daiwa Gp has 42,943 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 1.81M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc holds 1.87% or 55,543 shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meridian stated it has 15,098 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1.97% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 31,524 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 57,012 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 43,600 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company stated it has 8,537 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service invested 3.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stock Yards State Bank & holds 0.22% or 20,531 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 61,000 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 49,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,042 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 174,850 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 3.71 million are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 10,332 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc has 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.92 million shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.22% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.04% or 82,528 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 94,843 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 4.47 million were reported by Alps Advisors. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% or 26,150 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 91,487 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 215,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.