Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Forte Capital Raised Position by $339,317; Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Increased Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,715 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.71 million, up from 176,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 2.99 million shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 4.19M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,959 shares to 365,961 shares, valued at $43.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,768 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Corporation holds 0.14% or 2,720 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd owns 0.49% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 19,984 shares. Voya Management Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 460,669 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,591 shares. King Wealth has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 3,400 shares. Conestoga Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,330 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 4,765 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 80,047 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 34,092 shares. Community State Bank Na invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Centurylink Investment accumulated 11,540 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares. City Holdings reported 18,096 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 32,450 shares to 59,616 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

