Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $389,784; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake Maintained by Lapides Asset Management Llc

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 1.58M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 80,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 2.93M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permian Investment Partners LP reported 2.10M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 12,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 41,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 157,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 487,342 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 51,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. First Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Personal Fincl reported 200 shares. Pnc Gru has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). California-based Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,720 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 12,511 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 6,100 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares valued at $49.19M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Aterian closes buyout of Hain Pure Protein from Hain Celestial – PE Hub” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Cott, Hain Celestial, Kinder Morgan – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “The best and worst stocks of 2018 – MarketWatch” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,200 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 4,541 shares to 94,035 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.55B for 12.98 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.