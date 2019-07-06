Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Upped Holding; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $6.30 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 91,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 323,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.25M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 1.90 million shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

