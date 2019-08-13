Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Holding by $5.45 Million as Market Value Declined; As Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Value Were Volatile, Awm Investment Company Trimmed Stake by $9.98 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 380,878 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 million market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 05/03/2018 Maxwell Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 200% to 38 Days; 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell’s Former CEO David Schramm and Former Controller James DeWitt Also Were Charged for Failing to Respond to Red Flags; 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Rev $28.4M; 27/03/2018 – SEC Charges Maxwell Technologies With Inflating Financial Results — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES MAXWELL TECH FOR PREMATURELY RECOGNIZED REVENUE; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Rodgers-Cromartie, Redskins, Galette, Seahawks, Maxwell; 09/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell Can Walk a Runway ‘Better Than Her Mama’; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $28M

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 1.34 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burke And Herbert State Bank And, Virginia-based fund reported 7,906 shares. Lynch And Associates In accumulated 35,160 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nomura Incorporated reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lionstone Mngmt Ltd has 9.53% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 190,400 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 1.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Allstate Corporation holds 83,104 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Manufacturers Life The holds 1.29M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com reported 10,602 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Foster & Motley holds 27,410 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,881 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 2,927 shares stake.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold MXWL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 36.04% more from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Summit Securities Grp Inc Lc accumulated 100,000 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 70,325 shares. Awm Investment holds 380,878 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.02% or 462,850 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 285,946 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 980,000 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 199,575 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 2,454 shares. Intll Gru owns 26,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). 960,213 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Hrt Lc owns 19,169 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 14,681 shares. Sei Com invested in 0% or 11,597 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) by 672,200 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc. by 698,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).