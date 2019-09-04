Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Lifted by Private Bank & Trust Co

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 577,898 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $11.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.91. About 642,490 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Company has 625 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton accumulated 177 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Frontier Com holds 0.31% or 2,784 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management holds 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 376 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 103 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 3.29% or 805,718 shares. 16,412 were reported by Da Davidson & Company. First Amer Bank holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,003 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited Co reported 1,289 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 23,528 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 2.08% or 2,591 shares. Barnett And reported 71 shares. Moreover, Choate Advsr has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Congress Asset Management Ma invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Management has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etracs (MLPI) by 96,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2.20 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 860 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,357 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,299 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 3,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,359 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.24% or 162,454 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 18,482 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.17% or 7,687 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 41 shares stake. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 283,568 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 357,711 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bell State Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc stated it has 2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

