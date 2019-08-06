Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined; Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Keycorp New (KEY) Position

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 664.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 326,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 375,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. It closed at $16.45 lastly. It is down 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 2.31M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cape Ann National Bank holds 1.24% or 9,541 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 22,025 shares. 3,386 are owned by Philadelphia. Regal Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 5,544 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Dept reported 2,200 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated invested in 42,943 shares. Condor Management holds 34,714 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 1.38% stake. Com Of Virginia Va holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 44,708 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 77,341 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Pacific Invest Mngmt has 27,498 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 16,929 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Ltd Llc accumulated 28,729 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Making the Case for Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Stock – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “KeyCorp’s stock falls after discovery of ‘fraudulent activity’ by customer – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Key Takeaways From Altria’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Takeaways From Yamana Gold’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,282 shares to 198,187 shares, valued at $19.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,677 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 21,827 shares. 37,125 are owned by Maple Capital Mngmt. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Motco invested in 194,217 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Republic Invest Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 50,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 12.23 million shares. 207,596 are owned by Nbw Capital Lc. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 90,164 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.32% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dana Investment Advsrs stated it has 800,986 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Boston owns 28.58M shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 99,366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.