Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Cut Stake; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Cut Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $314,681; Market Valuation Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 10,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 314,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 35,020 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Investment Mgmt reported 3,796 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 17,796 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Company owns 3,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 16,929 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Management LP has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 1.70 million shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peninsula Asset Inc owns 47,462 shares. Moreover, Round Table Svcs Lc has 0.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savant Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,363 shares. 500 were reported by Whitnell And Co.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cannabis sector hammered as CannTrust slides another 24% – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally’s Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares to 113,075 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 28,434 shares to 287,589 shares, valued at $52.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).