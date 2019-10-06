Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Raised Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 56.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 7,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 17,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.32M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 67,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 63,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.35M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV) by 55,744 shares to 34,412 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Fund Health Care (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Management holds 3,307 shares. Motco has 278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates LP holds 4,537 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc has 1,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,825 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 3.03 million are owned by Investec Asset Management. 12,790 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 3,615 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 102,010 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.17M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1.78M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 262,582 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.19% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL) by 12,303 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 110,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 19.75 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “There’s a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market and it’s unnerving some investors – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.