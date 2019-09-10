Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Holding by $7.23 Million as Shares Declined; Karpus Management Continues to Hold Holding in Dtf Tax (DTF)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 530.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 66,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 78,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 3.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 13,412 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 691,758 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.19% stake. Advsrs Preferred Lc owns 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 236 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 500 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 18,497 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 2,190 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Ri has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,122 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 19,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,309 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 77,777 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Northeast Investment Mgmt has invested 1.79% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,217 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 35,373 shares to 176,074 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 88,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,517 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

