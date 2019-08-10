Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Archon Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.04 Million; General American Investors Company Boosted Its Interdigital (IDCC) Stake by $650,000

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 260,016 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 152,800 shares. Advsrs Cap Ltd Llc holds 61,389 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Llc invested in 3,740 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 3,727 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3.03 million shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.75% or 47,462 shares. 13,948 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 21,533 shares. Moreover, Essex Finance Services Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,166 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amica Mutual Ins has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 1.38 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 80,191 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.5% or 131,190 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

