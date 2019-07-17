Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Rose While Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Holding by $1.03 Million; Us Bancorp De Cut Ew Scripps Co Cl A (SSP) Holding by $636,840

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 36,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.07. About 747,420 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co Cl A (SSP) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 31,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,488 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 140,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 60,979 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 02/05/2018 – Scripps outlines transformation strategy in letter to shareholders; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,081 shares to 41,179 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,002 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 3,165 shares. Thomas White Int Limited accumulated 0.2% or 10,109 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.1% or 1.55 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 278,906 shares. Chilton Lc reported 123,484 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 96,780 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 40,965 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 27,315 were accumulated by Beacon Financial Gru. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 10.69 million shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc has 0.84% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prospector holds 84,900 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. Peirce Mary bought $251,982 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E, worth $94,631. Lawlor Brian G. had sold 11,000 shares worth $209,000 on Tuesday, February 5.