Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined While Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Holding by $912,003; Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding by $3.70 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 3,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 62,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 296,375 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,231 shares to 15,598 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

