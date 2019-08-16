Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Position; Jd Com (JD) Stock Declined While Hhr Asset Management Trimmed by $3.90 Million Its Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.09M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 9.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares to 958,454 shares, valued at $66.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

