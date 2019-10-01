Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined While Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Viacom New (VIAB) Stake Has Increased by Alpha Windward Llc

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 12,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 3.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3118.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 16,545 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, up from 514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 2.82M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 409,472 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 9,600 shares stake. Schulhoff & Co invested in 0.27% or 5,206 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fiera Capital owns 1.29M shares. Btim accumulated 12,909 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 110,573 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,969 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Com, a Texas-based fund reported 3,174 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Communications accumulated 10,663 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0.34% or 11,725 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares invested in 0.63% or 5,408 shares. Caprock Gp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Horizon Investments Limited reported 3,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,935 shares to 3,368 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 13,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.