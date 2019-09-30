Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined While Capital Planning Advisors Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Position; Shellback Capital LP Cut Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $965,000

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 56.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 7,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 17,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.71. About 1.62M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 6.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CAN NOW BOOST CAPACITY OF ITS REVIEW TEAM; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.17 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.