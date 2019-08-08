Lowes Cos (LOW) Position Maintained by Haverford Financial Services Inc; Prudential Financial (PRU) Holder Lau Associates Decreased Position by $7.49 Million

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 82,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 10,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 332,370 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 85,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 69,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 492,925 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video)

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares to 70,099 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Lc owns 4.39M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ipswich Investment Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,335 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 5,590 shares. 2,236 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc. 3,483 are held by Edgestream L P. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Plancorp Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% or 4,578 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 4.90M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jones Cos Lllp invested in 0.02% or 98,837 shares. Coho Ptnrs holds 4.46% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Serv owns 2,000 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

