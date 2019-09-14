Lowes Cos (LOW) Position Maintained by Haverford Financial Services Inc; Capital Management Associates Lifted Its Apollo Global Management (APO) Holding by $323,000 as Shares Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE BACK-TO-BACK CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 1.78% or 257,655 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 42,218 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc reported 2,855 shares. Bangor Comml Bank has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 160,860 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank accumulated 21,297 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,948 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 152,800 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 1.33M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,994 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc stated it has 4,143 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.52% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hold out for a Lower Valuation Before Buying Home Depot Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.