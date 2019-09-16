Lowes Cos (LOW) Position Has Lifted by Willingdon Wealth Management; Seabridge Investment Advisors Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Increased by $549,875 as Valuation Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 44,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 37,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 5.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 14,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.63. About 2.13 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 27,002 shares to 134,487 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc. by 11,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,284 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A & has 206,086 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,191 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has 25,166 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Lvw Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,700 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 135,803 shares. Tekla Management Limited Com invested in 1.01M shares. Primecap Ca invested in 0.21% or 3.41M shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd Liability holds 4,796 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc reported 52,487 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 738,493 shares. 30,391 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 23,115 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 38,262 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company owns 39,093 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 20,546 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 41,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,811 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.