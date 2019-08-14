Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Position Boosted by Prudential Plc; Cqs Cayman LP Increases Position in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC)

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 64,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 219,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 million, up from 155,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 3.46 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 171,830 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 19.90 million shares to 16.15M shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,000 shares to 353,134 shares, valued at $73.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 759,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

