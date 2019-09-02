Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Value Rose, Alphamark Advisors Cut Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $94.12 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Shares of XPO Logistics Were Up 11% in June – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha" published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.