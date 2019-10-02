Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Haverford Financial Services Boosted Position by $1.07 Million; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Held by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 26,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 184,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 157,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 2.58 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 0.11% or 9,375 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 2,981 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge has invested 2.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Scholtz Ltd Llc holds 3.91% or 71,774 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc stated it has 134,669 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 17,951 shares. Cullinan Associates accumulated 64,230 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Co holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 79,923 shares. Citizens And Northern stated it has 1.7% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital Inv Ltd Llc owns 10,353 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 3,237 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 7,560 shares in its portfolio. First American Retail Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 14,703 shares. Westport Asset has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.6% or 424,057 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9,035 shares to 230,696 shares, valued at $31.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,027 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock.

