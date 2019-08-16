Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Maintained by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd; Verus Financial Partners Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 156,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 153,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 1.63M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $276.5. About 278,640 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 8,651 shares to 263,627 shares, valued at $48.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 45,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsr has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 330,284 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 2.93% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beck Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 3,095 shares. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability has invested 1.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Magnetar Finance Ltd Com holds 9,549 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 21,068 were reported by Tradition Mngmt Ltd Llc. Aviance Limited stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 67,511 shares. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A holds 330 shares. 20,215 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 278,906 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.24% or 196,009 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,165 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

