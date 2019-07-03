Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Held by Wesbanco Bank Inc; As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $333,710

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 36,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon: not pursuing Willis Towers Watson merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 1.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Birmingham Management Inc Al holds 0.16% or 3,175 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested in 9,761 shares. Capital Investment Counsel holds 1.97% or 49,058 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust Com accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 20,748 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Country Tru Savings Bank stated it has 247,294 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1,887 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Jones Lllp stated it has 98,837 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 109,866 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hamel Assoc owns 2,330 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank & has 31,421 shares. North Star Inv invested in 3,796 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 0.58% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,504 shares to 11,146 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,570 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).