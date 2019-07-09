Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $40.79 Million; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Adams Express Company Has Upped Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 1.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $152.97. About 377,585 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leuthold Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,477 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 8,571 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,564 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has 2,150 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Associate reported 7,950 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,649 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp reported 1.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 70,510 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,400 shares. First City Management reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 317,525 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc reported 1,650 shares. Bell Bancorporation holds 3,878 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 28,600 shares to 152,437 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

