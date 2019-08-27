Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder South State Has Raised Holding; Yum Brands (YUM) Market Valuation Rose While Ballentine Partners Lowered by $386,199 Its Position

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.19. About 2.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 762,148 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 30 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff owns 6,649 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 29,329 shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.27M shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.09% stake. 10.14 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,193 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.69 million shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated invested in 1.31% or 12,485 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kings Point Management owns 2,000 shares. American Money Mgmt Lc invested in 2,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 1.39% or 7.42 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.67% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 744,770 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares to 37,669 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,743 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

