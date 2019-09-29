Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Lowered Its Progressive (PGR) Stake by $23.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 287,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 297,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) by 90,748 shares to 96,162 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings.