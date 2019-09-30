Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $41.45 Million; Truepoint Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Market Value Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $177.85. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Tech Company, Not Publisher: TOPLive; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 19/03/2018 – Facebook had its worst day in nearly 4 years, and @verrone_chris thinks there’s more pain ahead $FB; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – TIM COOK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD HAVE REGULATED ITSELF: RECODE; 03/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg 9 months ago: On Facebook people ‘know their privacy is going to be protected’; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee; 15/05/2018 – RUSSIA ASKS FACEBOOK FOR INFORMATION ON DATA LEAK: INTERFAX

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15M, down from 9.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $109.89. About 2.46 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.20 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.92 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.