Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Alibaba Adr (BABA) Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 12,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 4.81 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Adr (BABA) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 119,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.00 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 96,059 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15,265 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 570,850 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Services reported 0.1% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 734,302 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 440,010 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 2,549 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.08M shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 556 shares. Hamel Assoc Incorporated owns 2,330 shares. A D Beadell Counsel owns 0.25% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,855 shares. First Business holds 7,709 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amica Retiree owns 3,681 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 26,806 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $75.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 189,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.27M shares, and cut its stake in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL).