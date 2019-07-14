Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Cut Its Position by $533,882; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say –

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,213 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited has 2.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Putnam Limited Company holds 0.01% or 24,708 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,108 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. City invested in 0.03% or 650 shares. Charter Communication has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ims holds 5,834 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 1,800 shares. 1,500 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 0.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,041 shares. Department Mb Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability stated it has 1,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.