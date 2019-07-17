Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Position by $8.65 Million as Shares Rose; Flir Systems (FLIR) Position Has Raised by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 3.56 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 28,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 707,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68 million, up from 678,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 334,534 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

