Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stake by $2.64 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 120,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 398,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 518,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 1.05M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.79M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13,728 shares to 61,860 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 7,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity. Shares for $214,940 were bought by Fair William J.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penn National Rides on Acquisition Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Less-Than-Truckload Carrier New Penn To Close Pennsylvania Headquarters – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Finance Llc stated it has 14,861 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Copper Rock Prtn Lc owns 999,277 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 145,637 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Hood River Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 734,890 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 153,011 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 28,937 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 901,627 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 8.32M are held by Bamco Ny. Orrstown Inc reported 200 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 230,100 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Preferred Ltd invested in 236 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 4,068 shares. Boltwood Capital Management reported 24,730 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,054 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 30,000 shares. Asset One Comm Limited has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 399,583 shares. Sib Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 25,332 shares. 34,400 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.23M shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4.16% or 91,179 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank holds 47,168 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth invested in 10,419 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smithfield Trust holds 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 12,413 shares. 109,336 are held by Fairfield Bush & Communications.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).