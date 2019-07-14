Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $575,208

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.33M, up from 548,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 556,626 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 3,068 shares. 6,514 are owned by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 43,602 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.44% or 661,443 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,165 shares. First Bancorporation reported 5,704 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 3.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 231,787 shares. Cumberland stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Indiana Tru & reported 11,589 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mercer Advisers stated it has 975 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 79,180 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,704 shares to 193,215 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,750 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Services holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,761 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 106,109 shares. Mairs & Power reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 87,630 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arvest Commercial Bank Division has invested 2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 21,027 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lau Associates Lc reported 16,059 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.38M shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 63,987 shares. Markston Lc reported 113,649 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Acg Wealth owns 18,244 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 6,333 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 6,368 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

