Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Creative Planning Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Has Decreased by $339,936 as Market Valuation Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 21,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 76,908 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 98,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.41 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 4.40M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 243,302 shares to 244,802 shares, valued at $43.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).