Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Integre Asset Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Decreased Position

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 4.62M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 4.33M shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.59B for 12.01 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,601 shares to 100,071 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,088 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select (XLF) by 13,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.